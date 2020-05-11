3-Point Analysis | Investment lessons from Warren Buffett

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Mistakes are an inseparable part of investing, the best investor can do is learn from them and minimise the impact. The current situation is grim and most of us have no idea what is going to happen or could happen, particularly to our savings and investments, in the light of the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. Ace investor Warren Buffett said, "If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand the essence of this phrase in the context of the current crisis.