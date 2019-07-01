3-Point Analysis | Can HDB Financial Services create value for HDFC Bank?

HDFC Bank is planning to list its non-banking subsidiary, HDB Financial Services in FY20, to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Reports suggest that investors are buying shares of the unlisted HDB at a price of around Rs 1,000 per piece in the grey market, thus valuing HDB at around Rs 79,000 crores, a premium valuation for a non-banking finance company.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on how the potential listing can add to HDFC Bank's stock performance and what investors should do?