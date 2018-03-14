App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Broader indices in red despite Nifty PSU banks outperforming; JP Associates jumps 8%

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 755 stocks advancing while 940 declined and 324 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1137 stocks advanced and 1467 declined and 153 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
February 2, 2018: Benchmark indices witnessed the steepest single-day fall in more than a year on Friday as stricter tax rules for stock investments and the easing of fiscal deficit targets unnerved investors. The Sensex plunged about 840 points, or 2.3 percent to close at 35,06.
February 2, 2018: Benchmark indices witnessed the steepest single-day fall in more than a year on Friday as stricter tax rules for stock investments and the easing of fiscal deficit targets unnerved investors. The Sensex plunged about 840 points, or 2.3 percent to close at 35,06.

The Indian markets on Wednesday morning were trading on a negative note with the Nifty shedding 48 points or 0.47 percent  while the Sensex was down 129 points.

The Nifty PSU banking index was trading higher by 0.8 percent led by IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank.

The top Nifty gainers included Tech Mahindra which added over 2 percent followed by Ambuja Cements, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cements and HCL Tech.

The top Nifty losers included IOC which fell close to 3 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, HPCL, ONGC and HDFC.

related news

The most active Nifty stocks included PNB, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, IOC and Tata Consultancy Services.

The top Sensex gainers were JP Associates which jumped 8  percent while IDBI bank was up 6 percent. OBC, Kwality and Syndicate Bank were the other gainers.

Bajaj Electricals, Rane Holdings and TV18 Broadcast were three of the few stocks that hit new 52-week high.

56 stocks hit new 52-week low including BEML, Gitanjali Gems, Cummins India and Mcleod Russel among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 755 stocks advancing while 940 declined and 324 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1137 stocks advanced and 1467 declined and 153 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

 

tags #Bank Of India #Buzzing Stocks #Fortis Health #ICICI Bank #JP Associates #PNB #SBI #TCS #Tech Mahindra #UltraTech Cement

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC