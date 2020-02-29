App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Will absence of tax benefits make small saving schemes less attractive?

Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Amit Singhania, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, to find out more about investors’ small savings schemes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Small savings schemes offer twin benefits and advantages to the investors - guaranteed by the government and high returns. Hence, these are preferred due to tax incentives.

Most people investing in these schemes claim the tax deduction benefits as it is an attractive tool to increase investments in such schemes. Under the new tax regime, investors will have to pay taxes earned on the interest.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Amit Singhania, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, to find out more about investors’ small savings schemes.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 12:03 pm

tags #Business #Managing money with moneycontrol #Small Savings Scheme #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.