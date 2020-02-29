Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Will absence of tax benefits make small saving schemes less attractive?

Small savings schemes offer twin benefits and advantages to the investors - guaranteed by the government and high returns. Hence, these are preferred due to tax incentives.

Most people investing in these schemes claim the tax deduction benefits as it is an attractive tool to increase investments in such schemes. Under the new tax regime, investors will have to pay taxes earned on the interest.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Amit Singhania, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, to find out more about investors’ small savings schemes.