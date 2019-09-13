App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra to observe no production days at plants for up to 17 days this quarter

The homegrown auto major would suspend production for three additional days during the quarter as compared to the disclosure made on August 9, 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra on September 13 said it will suspend production at its automotive manufacturing plants in the ongoing quarter, ranging between 8-17 days, in order to adjust production with sales requirements. The company had earlier said in August that it would be observing no production days for 8-14 days across its automotive sector plants in the July-September quarter.

The homegrown auto major would suspend production for three additional days during the quarter as compared to the disclosure made on August 9, 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, the company said it will observe no production days in the farm equipment sector ranging between 1-3 days by end of this month.

Close

"The management does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of vehicles in the market due to adequacy of vehicle stocks to serve the market requirements," it added.

related news

Earlier this week, Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland had announced 16 non-working days at its various manufacturing facilities following weak demand.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 08:44 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra #Technology

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.