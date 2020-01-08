App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt removes BJP MLA Prashant Thakur as Cidco chairman

An order cancelling appointment of Thakur was issued by the state Urban Development Department on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has removed BJP MLA Prashant Thakur as chairman of Cidco, which is building the Navi Mumbai international airport with a private player.

An order cancelling appointment of Thakur was issued by the state Urban Development Department on Tuesday.

Thakur, who represents Panvel assembly seat in Raigad district bordering Mumbai, had quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2014 Assembly elections.

Close

He was appointed to the board of Cidco (City and Industrial Development Corporation) and was later made its chairman on September 4, 2018 by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

related news

Thakur retained his seat in the 2019 Assembly polls.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which came to power in November last year, comprises the Sena, NCP and Congress as ruling constituents, while Uddhav Thackeray is chief minister.

The greenfield international airport is a public-private partnership venture in which the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport has a 74 per cent stake with Cidco, the Maharashtra government's nodal agency for the project, holding the remaining 26 per cent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Business #CIDCO #Companies #Maharashtra Govt #prashant Thakur

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.