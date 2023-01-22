Maharashtra: Cricketer Umesh Yadav's former aide's home searched in cheating case

Source: Twitter

The house of a former aide of Test cricketer Umesh Yadav was searched in Nagpur on Sunday by the police's economic offences wing in connection with a cheating case, an official said.

Yadav had accused Shailesh Thakre of duping him of Rs 44 lakh when the latter was managing some of his financial tasks, including monitoring bank accounts and filing IT returns, he said.As per the complaint, Thakre promised to finalise a 905 square feet plot in a commercial block near Gandhi Sagar Lake in 2014 but registered it in his own name after taking Rs 44 lakh from the fast bowler.Thakre later refused to give back the money, after which a case was registered for cheating and other offences at Koradi police station."Thakre's house in Koradi was searched for four hours. We have seized property documents. His bank accounts will also be checked," he said.