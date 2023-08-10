Maharaja will live on with Air India, to be a part of airline's future: CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India will launch a new loyalty programme soon.

Air India's Chief Executive Officer Cambell Wilson on August 10 said the iconic Maharaja will continue to be a part of the airline's identity and remains an important part of the company.

"Rumours of Maharaja's death are greatly exaggerated, he will live on," Campbell said after the Tata Group unveiled its new logo, ‘The Vista’ inspired by the top of the golden window frames of the aircraft.

Campbell said that the Maharaja has been given a new fitter appearance, and gold and purple have been added to his look.

The CEO added that the Maharaja will mainly feature on Air India's domestic flights and not on the airline's international flights, as the Maharaja does not connect with the airline's international base.

Campbell added that Air India as part of its transformational journey will start the refurbishment of its existing wide-body Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft next year.

"Around one-third of our wide-body fleet will be refurbished with new cabins by March 2024," Wilson told reporters on the sidelines of the event, adding that the entire fleet will be refurbished by the end of 2025.

Wilson stated that two new Airbus A350 will be delivered to Air India in the next two months which will feature the airline's new livery.

He added that Air India will spend a cumulative $400 million for the refurbishment of Air India's wide-body aircraft.

Wilson also said that Air India will be refurbishing its narrow-body planes by way of new deliveries. The airline will launch a new loyalty programme soon.

It will also launch a completely new customer care centre by the end of the year.

The Maharajah has had an iconic association with Air India since 1946 and has been a constant even while the airline's logos evolved from a centaur, rising sun, and a flying swan through the decades.

While addressing the rebranding event, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "We are fully committed to this journey to make Air India a world-class airline."

"We are dedicated to enhancing all facets of our human resources... Our fleet demands significant attention... While a substantial number of aircraft have been ordered... We need to renovate and elevate our existing fleet to meet acceptable standards... The road ahead demands immense effort, but our direction is clear... We are aware of our destination... The new logo embodies our daring vision," he said.

The new logo which will replace the previous 'Wheel of Konark' is inspired by the aircraft's design which now has a re-imagined version of the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India.

The window frame is now gold and is central to the new brand design system -- symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’, the company stated in a press release.

The new logo signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s "bold, confident outlook for the future". Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, the airline stated in the release.

As part of the event, the airline also showcased its fresh tail design and introduced a new theme song.