Maestria Paints from France launches eco-friendly paints in India

Maestria Paints is one of Europe's leading paint companies that originated more than 60 years ago in the small town of Pamiers in France. The company continuously innovated on the composition of paints, and soon developed the first Alkyd paints (glycerophtalic paints) in the world.

The artistic and innovative spirit of Maestria soon pushed it beyond the borders of France. Today, Maestria Peintures & Systemes has a presence in more than 25 countries and is operational in all five continents.

The company has had decades of expertise in decorative, industrial, floor coating and road-marking paints. With 5-lakh square feet manufacturing facility and an R&D Centre at Toulouse, Maestria has developed unique surface coating technologies across different applications.

During the logo launch Nageshwar, CEO, More Maestria Paints India, said, "Foreign countries have a DIY concept where they cover their furniture themselves, and also paint their walls themselves. Once that's done, they also clean the leftovers themselves. In India, the concept is entirely different because here, people hire painters to get their walls painted.

These painters don't care about covering the furniture or cleaning up after the job is done. This is not only untidy but also harmful for the people living in the place. Thus, Maestria has well-trained painters who take complete precaution while doing their job."

Once the products were launched, Jean Max Raymond mentioned, "We don't sell paints, we sell solutions. We develop special products so that these products and paints are maintained well and don't get contaminated. Maestria's paints are made for protecting the lives of people surrounded by these paints. We make sure that these paints are not harmful."

It has been Maestria's foundational beliefs that what is beautiful, must also be healthy. Maestria's water-based paints emit near-zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) making it absolutely safe for homes and the environment.

The company is driven by the philosophy to manufacture eco-friendly products which are also free of lead, mercury, chromium or arsenic.

"The company looks forward to its foray into the Indian market. It will try to tap India's immense paint market potential which is likely to see a turnover from USD 8 billion per annum to USD 12 billion by 2020.

Moreover, while the Global Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is just around 5.4 percent, India's CAGR is 12.3 percent.

The per capita consumption of paint in India is very low at 3.6 kgs compared to global per capita consumption of 15 kgs. Hence, there is evidently an immense scope and potential to grow much faster," said Pandu Ranga Vajramsetty, Executive Director, More Maestria Paints India Pvt. Ltd.

Maestria is going to be the first multinational French paint company to have its headquarters in Hyderabad. It has chosen the glorious state of Telangana and especially Hyderabad, as the city is a hub for both south and west markets of India, which amount up to 65 to 70 percent of total paint market. Also, the construction industry, a category crucial to paints, is the fastest growing market in South and West India.ageshwar, CEO, added, "Maestria will embark on its market operations with production from a factory in Cheriyal, near Isnapur, Hyderabad.

The state-of-the-art factory will have an installed capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum, which can be scaled up to 40,000 tonnes per annum using the same facility. Maestria's initial investment will be about INR 40.00 Crores which will soon touch INR 200.00 Crores in near future.

The company will open door to direct employment to about 150 people in the beginning and will eventually employ up to 500 people in operations. Maestria also aims to set up a Green Fields project with the support of Telangana Government."