Lupin gets UK MHRA nod for generic drug to manage COPD, asthma

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said its UK-based unit has received approval to market a generic product indicated for the management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Lupin Healthcare (UK) has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market a generic version of Spiriva, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.

Lutio, the company's product, has the potential to offer significant cost savings when available to UK patients, it added.

Lupin President EMEA Thierry Volle noted that the product provides an effective and high-quality treatment option to patients in the UK.

Lutio is the second inhalation product by Lupin Healthcare for the UK market after Luforbec pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI), Lupin stated. Shares of the company were trading 1.65 per cent down at Rs 654 apiece on the BSE.