App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lumax Cornaglia opens R&D centre in Pune

The R&D centre will host experienced designers from Cornaglia as well as indigenous designers servicing the Indian domestic market, Lumax Auto said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cornaglia Lumax  Auto Technologies on Tuesday inaugurated its R&D centre in Pune to design various products, including air intake systems and automotive tanks, to cater to BS VI compliant vehicles. The company is a 50:50 joint venture between Lumax Auto Technologies and Italy's Cornaglia Group.

The R&D centre will host experienced designers from Cornaglia as well as indigenous designers servicing the Indian domestic market, Lumax Auto said in a statement.

The targeted product line for the R&D centre is air intake systems, urea tanks, CAC ducts and other blow moulded parts, it added.

"Setting up of the R&D centre is another step in the right direction. At the onset of BS VI norms, we anticipate the surge for the products such as air intake systems, fuel tanks, etc," Lumax Auto Managing Director Anmol Jain said.

The company along with its partners is dedicated to capturing the market opportunity and servicing the OEMs' needs by staying ahead of the curve, he added. "The focus of the R&D team would be to provide localised solutions for our customers, which will lead to fast and smooth transition towards technologically upgraded products," Jain said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Cornaglia #India #Lumax #pune

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.