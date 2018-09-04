Lumax Cornaglia opens R&D centre in Pune

Cornaglia Lumax Auto Technologies on Tuesday inaugurated its R&D centre in Pune to design various products, including air intake systems and automotive tanks, to cater to BS VI compliant vehicles. The company is a 50:50 joint venture between Lumax Auto Technologies and Italy's Cornaglia Group.

The R&D centre will host experienced designers from Cornaglia as well as indigenous designers servicing the Indian domestic market, Lumax Auto said in a statement.

The targeted product line for the R&D centre is air intake systems, urea tanks, CAC ducts and other blow moulded parts, it added.

"Setting up of the R&D centre is another step in the right direction. At the onset of BS VI norms, we anticipate the surge for the products such as air intake systems, fuel tanks, etc," Lumax Auto Managing Director Anmol Jain said.

The company along with its partners is dedicated to capturing the market opportunity and servicing the OEMs' needs by staying ahead of the curve, he added. "The focus of the R&D team would be to provide localised solutions for our customers, which will lead to fast and smooth transition towards technologically upgraded products," Jain said.