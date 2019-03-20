Lost and found in Uber cabs: You won't believe the stuff commuters leave behind

In its ‘Lost & Found’ index, Uber shared the most unique items people have forgotten after their cab rides Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 1. 8-week-old coffee-coloured Chihuahua | How could you? The cute little pooch is man’s best friend after all. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 2. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog | Because of its forgetful owner, a poor dog somewhere will now have to dress in casuals! (Image: Reuters) 3/10 3. Full set of 18K gold teeth | Did this person have a scuffle with the driver? One "pow" and the entire set was out. The poor fella must have run like hell. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 4. Lego championship wrestling belt | One would imagine that losing a championship belt hurts. Even if it is not as valuable as the real belt, much more effort goes into making it. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 5. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels | Whoever gets into the cab after this person is going home with Louboutin shoes, and no cab ride gets better than that. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 6. McDonald’s visor and a large fries | Let us hope it was a cheat day for the cab driver because no one can resist fries. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 7. Harry Potter Magic Wand | Looks like this person missed the first lesson they teach at Hogwarts: Never lose your wand. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 8. A mannequin | This is an unusual thing to forget behind in your cab, but at least the driver won’t be lonely. (Image: Flickr) 9/10 A fog machine | Too bad the passenger forgot this machine. It will at least ensure the next rider gets a dramatic entrance into the cab. (Image: Flickr) 10/10 10. Full fish tank with fish and water | This looks like a real-life example of ‘Finding Nemo’. (Image: Pixabay) First Published on Mar 20, 2019 11:11 am