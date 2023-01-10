Liquor traders urge Delhi govt to allow private players in retail business

Representative image.

Liquor traders have urged the Delhi government, which is coming up with a new excise policy for 2022-23, to allow private players in the retail business for better customer experience and competing with towns like Gurugram and Noida.

The Delhi Liquor Traders Association (DLTA) has also recommended that the new excise policy should bring down the legal drinking age from 25 at present to 21 years.The DTA has submitted its recommendations to Delhi Excise minister and top officials of the government.After withdrawal of the Excise Policy 2021-22 amid allegations of corruption, the Delhi government formed a committee to come up with a fresh Excise policy.The committee is yet to submit its preliminary report to the government.In a detailed letter, the association stated that allowing spacious liquor shops by private players and keeping them open at shopping malls and prominent markets till 1 am will ensure that customers of Delhi do not look for fill in Gurgram, Noida and Faridabad.After withdrawal of the liquor policy 2021-22, private licensees quit the retail business and the Delhi government undertakings opened vends across the city from September last year.The city currently has around 550 small-sized liquor stores run by four Delhi government corporations. The number is planned to be raised further to 700.The association said that Delhi has hands on experience of government only, private only and government plus private models of liquor trade and it appears that the latter was the best."In our fair opinion, the existence of both government and private stores is a much better option for the Delhi government, not only in terms of revenue collection but also to give better facilities to consumers with first-class infrastructure," association president Naresh Goyal said.While the government liquor stores can fail any attempt of monopoly in retail business, the private players can help minimise migration of consumers to NCR towns by coming up with spacious retail outlets in all high-end luxury markets and shopping malls offering a wide variety of brands, with self-service facilities, said the association.The liquor traders' body has also recommended keeping the number of 'dry days' in the city to a minimum and at par with the border cities to prevent flight of consumers from the city.