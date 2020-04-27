App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lease accounting standard to provide for COVID-19 rent reductions & waivers via amendment

The IFRS 16 standard on leases requires lessees to assess individual lease contracts to figure out whether the concessions come under the head modifications. In case, the concessions are considered as substantial modifications, then the lessee must calculate the lease liability using an updated discount rate.

Shalini Dagar

In order to accommodate rent holidays and temporary rent reductions due to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the International Accounting Standards Board has proposed to amend accounting standards for leases, IFRS 16. In a bid to fast-track this relief, it has sought comments from its members till May 8 and hopes to implement the final amendment in May itself.

“The objective of the amendment is to give timely relief to lessees when applying IFRS 16 to COVID-19-related rent concessions while still enabling them to provide useful information about their leases to investors,” a release by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation said.

The IFRS 16 standard on leases specifies the accounting treatment of lease agreements and any modifications in them. Typically, the standard requires lessees to assess individual lease contracts to figure out whether the concessions come under the head  modifications. In case, the concessions are considered as substantial modifications, then the lessee must calculate the lease liability using an updated discount rate.

Close

However, given the unusual circumstances and exigencies of the pandemic, it would be practically difficult to apply this relatively new standard to the large number of bulk COVID-19-related rent concessions.

related news

Hence, the proposed amendment to IFRS 16 allows lessees, as a practical expedient, not to assess whether particular COVID-19-related rent concessions are lease modifications. Instead, the lessees that apply the practical expedient would account for those rent concessions as if they were not lease modifications. And of course, those availing this practical expedient must disclose it. The Exposure Draft proposes no change for lessors.

This amendment is applicable only for COVID-19 related rent concessions. And it is to be effective for a limited period of time, i.e. for annual reporting periods beginning on or after June 1.The IASB’s Indian counterpart, the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has also sought its members’ opinions on whether such changes should be introduced in the corresponding Indian accounting standard for leases, Ind AS 116. “Any complexity arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic adds to the work being undertaken in implementing the new lessee accounting model in IFRS 16,” it said in a note on its website.

ICAI members are expected to feed in their views till May 5, in a bid to retain congruence with global standards and funnel the Indian viewpoint to the global discussion. “Many lessors around the world have provided, or are expected to provide, rent concessions to lessees, as a relief. Such rent concessions are particularly prevalent for leases of retail property and, in some cases, are encouraged or required by governments or jurisdictional authorities,” the ICAI note said.

In India, there have been news items of large retailers seeking either deferral or waiver of rent till the consumption scenario improves.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #Business #CFO Diary #Real Estate

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.