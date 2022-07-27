Larsen & Toubro: Robust growth across verticals to support higher earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

L&T has delivered impressive results for Q1FY23 despite the current economic flux. A strong growth in execution, robust order inflows, and an improvement in operating margins despite cost pressure, marks a great beginning for fiscal 2023. The results beat expectations and the strong performance on these fronts (execution, orders, and margins) sets the ground for higher earnings visibility. The earnings upgrade cycle could start playing out in the coming months, lending a strong support to the stock. Strong growth momentum in a...