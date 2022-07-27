Larsen & Toubro: Robust growth across verticals to support higher earnings

L&T has delivered impressive results for Q1FY23 despite the current economic flux. A strong growth in execution, robust order inflows, and an improvement in operating margins despite cost pressure, marks a great beginning for fiscal 2023. The results beat expectations and the strong performance on these fronts (execution, orders, and margins) sets the ground for higher earnings visibility. The earnings upgrade cycle could start playing out in the coming months, lending a strong support to the stock. Strong growth momentum in a...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will Zomato deliver profit anytime soon?
Jul 26, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank presses profit button, UltraTech faces margin test, RBI’s rupee firefight, inflation endgame and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off
Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as wellRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers