MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Kotak Mahindra Bank will not shy away from taking 'bolder bets', says Uday Kotak

During the year, the bank has undertaken a mindset shift to make retail and commercial lending focus, in addition to the corporate and deposit franchise, the veteran banker said in his message at the 2020-21 annual report.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
July 29, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
Uday Kotak is of the view that the Budget for FY22 was conservative in its revenue estimates, because if which a 6.8 percent fiscal deficit can be managed.

Uday Kotak is of the view that the Budget for FY22 was conservative in its revenue estimates, because if which a 6.8 percent fiscal deficit can be managed.


Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak on July 29 said the bank will get "bolder" in unsecured retail finance going ahead.

During the year, the bank has undertaken a mindset shift to make retail and commercial lending focus, in addition to the corporate and deposit franchise, the veteran banker said in his message at the 2020-21 annual report.

"Home loans give us an opportunity to build a longer-term relationship with customers. And we will get bolder in unsecured retail finance too, for which we’ve kept our powder dry over the last two years," Kotak said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on July 26 reported a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 1,641.92 crore against Rs 1,244.45 crore in Q1FY21.

The number was slightly above a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts which had estimated the bank's Q1 profit at Rs 1,595.5 crore for the quarter.
 Net interest income (NII) for Q1FY22 increased 6 percent YoY to Rs 3,942 crore, from Rs 3,724 crore in Q1FY21. Net interest margin (NIM) for the said quarter stood at 4.60 percent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #Uday Kotak
first published: Jul 29, 2021 09:03 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.