you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kartik Aaryan is the youngest Bollywood celebrity to be ruling brand endorsements world

The success that he has managed, especially during last couple of years, has resulted in good moolah riding on him.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
The rising star of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, is fast turning out to be blue eyed boy in the world of endorsement too. With the back-to-back super successes of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi (and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, not too long ago), he has now emerged as one of the formidable young stars in the B-town. No wonder, with a flurry of films as well as endorsements already in motion, the 28-year-old has found an enviable standing in the industry.

"There is a good ROI (Return on investment) that he is guaranteeing, and with no starry airs around him, he is managing to form a connect with filmmakers, as well as the aam junta. As the boy next door who comes from a humble background and realizes that it takes a lot to reach where he has from where he was, Kartik is keeping his price balanced, yet competitive," says a source.

With popular mobile company Oppo as the latest brand in his kitty and Irus by Idee, Mufti, Hummel, Boat, Emami and Magic Moments as some of the other major endorsements that he is already driving, Kartik is adding on to the visibility factor both for the brand and himself. That's what making many stand up and notice him for being a good mix of talent, and the success that he has managed (especially during last couple of years) has resulted in good moolah riding on him.

"He is one of the youngest to have ensured over Rs 200 crore having been generated in revenues from the theatrical run of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, and we are talking about just the domestic run. As for the endorsements, the logic is simple. When you do good work and enjoy so much popularity, brands definitely want to cash in on that. A new face with appeal amongst the masses as well as classes always helps," an industry veteran said.

As for the world of films, there are at least two more across varying scales that are set to release in the next 12 months. Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni aur Woh arrives this year. Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal (which hasn't been titled yet) is expected to arrive on Valentine's Day next year. Everyone associated with these films is hoping that Kartik would deliver a century apiece from the box office.

"The expectation is definitely there, considering the kind of fan following that Kartik has started generating now. There are more brands that have already lined up for Kartik to endorse. Before May ends, there are at least a couple of product announcements that are expected to be made," a trade insider said.

With the kind of rise that the youngster has seen in the world of films as well as endorsements, Kartik is only expected to roar louder right through the year. All the more a good sign when a non-industry-backed kid manages to do that!
First Published on May 11, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Bollywood #Business #India

