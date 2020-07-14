App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka-based winery KRSMA becomes first Indian vineyard to feature on World's 50 Best Vineyards list

The list was topped by Argentinian Zuccardi Valle de Uco for the second time in a row

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

KRSMA, located in Hampi hills, is the first Indian vineyard to make the cut on to the World's 50 Best Vineyards list. They were given the 46th place in a virtual awards ceremony on July 13.  The list was announced by Andrew Reed, Managing Director, Events of William Reed Business Media.

The 2020 Top 50 reveals the best vineyard experiences – the best places to taste terrific wines and learn about winemaking and grape-growing, according to its website. 

KRSMA was started in 2008 by Krishna Prasad and Uma, who wanted to look for a wine-producing estate outside of the known regions in India. This is where they found a tiny vineyard 70 km from the Hampi ruins, which has been classified by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a world heritage site.

Close

"Started in 2008 by the marathon-running couple Krishna Kumar and Uma Chigurupati, it is a premium wine estate that shows India can compete on the world stage," said the announcement, adding that KRSMA Estate has fast become a magnate for Indian wine enthusiasts and is frequented by those who like to keep off a beaten track.

The list was topped by Argentinian Zuccardi Valle de Uco for the second time in a row.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #krsma #wine #world's best

