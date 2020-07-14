Karnataka-based winery KRSMA becomes first Indian vineyard to feature on World's 50 Best Vineyards list

KRSMA, located in Hampi hills, is the first Indian vineyard to make the cut on to the World's 50 Best Vineyards list. They were given the 46th place in a virtual awards ceremony on July 13. The list was announced by Andrew Reed, Managing Director, Events of William Reed Business Media.

The 2020 Top 50 reveals the best vineyard experiences – the best places to taste terrific wines and learn about winemaking and grape-growing, according to its website.

KRSMA was started in 2008 by Krishna Prasad and Uma, who wanted to look for a wine-producing estate outside of the known regions in India. This is where they found a tiny vineyard 70 km from the Hampi ruins, which has been classified by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a world heritage site.

"Started in 2008 by the marathon-running couple Krishna Kumar and Uma Chigurupati, it is a premium wine estate that shows India can compete on the world stage," said the announcement, adding that KRSMA Estate has fast become a magnate for Indian wine enthusiasts and is frequented by those who like to keep off a beaten track.

The list was topped by Argentinian Zuccardi Valle de Uco for the second time in a row.