Jio Financial listing: Can it replicate telecom success in financial services?

Highlights Jio Financial is the third-largest financial services company JFS will leverage Reliance’s large customer base in telecom and retail business Banks unlikely to be impacted, but NBFCs and fintechs will feel the heat Like Jio telecom, JFS can attract new investors and strategic partners, leading to value unlocking Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 251, Mcap: 1,59,944 crore) got listed on exchanges on Monday (August 21). The stock price on listing has fallen below the discovered price of Rs 262 per share. Nonetheless, at...
