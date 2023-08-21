English
    Jio Financial listing: Can it replicate telecom success in financial services?

    The huge database at its disposal will help the new entity to scale up its business

    Neha Dave
    August 21, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Jio Financial is the third-largest financial services company JFS will leverage Reliance’s large customer base in telecom and retail business Banks unlikely to be impacted, but NBFCs and fintechs will feel the heat Like Jio telecom, JFS can attract new investors and strategic partners, leading to value unlocking Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 251, Mcap: 1,59,944 crore) got listed on exchanges on Monday (August 21). The stock price on listing has fallen below the discovered price of Rs 262 per share.  Nonetheless, at...

