App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways' CoC approves request for resolution plan, evaluation matrix

Moneycontrol on August 2 had reported that Etihad Airways and the Hinduja Group are unlikely to submit an expression of interest (EoI) for Jet Airways within the August 3 deadline and may prefer to wait a bit longer before making their interest official.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Debt-ridden airline Jet Airways August 6 said its committee of creditors (CoC) has cleared resolutions including a request for a resolution plan and approval of evaluation matrix, which is a framework for a resolution applicant, with requisite majority.

"...we wish to inform you that the e-voting for the Second Meeting of Committee of Creditors of Jet Airways (India) Limited was concluded at 6:00 PM IST on 6th August, 2019, in accordance with the Regulation 26 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016, wherein all the Resolutions, including the Resolution for the approval of Evaluation Matrix and Request for Resolution Plan were passed by the CoC with requisite majority," Jet Airways said in the release to the exchanges.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest (EOI) for stake sale in the defunct Jet Airways has been extended to August 10.

Close

Moneycontrol on August 2 had reported that Etihad Airways and the Hinduja Group are unlikely to submit an expression of interest (EoI) for Jet Airways within the August 3 deadline and may prefer to wait a bit longer before making their interest official.

related news

The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on June 20, admitted a petition filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) for the resolution of Jet Airways under the Insolvency code and suggested a timeline of 90 days citing it as a matter of national importance.

Jet Airways owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, and thousands of crores more in arrears to vendors, lessors and employees.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.