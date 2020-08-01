App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences

While tendering the resignation, Murdoch also cited differences over certain strategic decisions of the company

Reuters

James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp's board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's media outlets, the news publisher disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

While tendering the resignation, Murdoch also cited differences over certain strategic decisions of the company.

The departure of the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch would leave the News Corp board with 10 directors.

The Wall Street Journal owner in May had posted a $1 billion quarterly loss due to a writedown in the value of its Australian pay TV unit and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses.
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 10:20 am

