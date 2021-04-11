J. Kumar Infraprojects Q4 PAT seen up 83.1% YoY to Rs. 56.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

A2z Infra Engineering | Ace investor Shankar Sharma sold 12,13,091 equity shares in A2z Infra Engineering at Rs 4.35 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. As per December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, Shankar Sharma held 4.08 percent stake in A2z Infra.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects J. Kumar Infraprojects to report net profit at Rs. 56.9 crore up 83.1% year-on-year (up 26.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Sales are expected to increase by 3.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 910 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 40.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 129 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More