MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ITC Q3 PAT seen up 9.7% YoY to Rs 3,713.8 cr: KRChoksey

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 14,844.4 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Broker Research
January 10, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
ITC Ltd logo | Representative image

ITC Ltd logo | Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects ITC to report net profit at Rs 3,713.8 crore up 9.7% year-on-year (up 4.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 14,844.4 crore, according to KRChoksey.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,017.6 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer goods #earnings #ITC #KRChoksey #Result Poll
first published: Jan 10, 2022 06:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.