IT spends in good shape; see continued strength in US, European markets: Infosys CEO

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys is "comfortable" with the higher revenue growth guidance of 14-16 per cent it gave for the full fiscal, as global IT spends are in "good shape" and digital focus of clients is "quite strong", CEO Salil Parekh said on Tuesday.

Infosys' top boss told PTI in an interview that the company sees continued strength in both US and European markets, although it is keeping a close watch on the macroeconomic environment as "these are things one has to monitor on a constant basis".



The optimistic commentary from the Infosys management comes even amid talks that the global economy may be facing an increased risk of recession.



Many analysts have flagged higher-than-expected inflation, and some large global tech companies are already pulling back on aggressive hiring plans over concerns of a looming economic slowdown.



Parekh asserted that global IT spends are in a good shape and the digital focus of clients is quite strong.



That, along with cost efficiency and automation are acting as twin engines, he said.



If indeed the global economy faces greater difficulty going forward, automation and cost efficiency will become even more critical for companies, he reasoned.





"We had 21 per cent growth in Q1 and we have raised our guidance to 14 to 16 per cent (for full year)...We feel comfortable that we see this level of growth in this year...that's the sort of traction, we are seeing," he said.



Seated in his office at the sprawling Infosys campus in the electronics city, Parekh said while there has been a lot of talk and inflation is high, on the ground the July consumer spend data for the US and Europe markets indicated year-on-year improvement.



"These are different signals in the environment...consumer spend is a good number, and that is one example...that gives you some indication of what is going on," he said.



Parekh, dressed in a blue suit and a crisp white shirt paired with a striped tie, assured that the company remains watchful and vigilant about the broader environment.

