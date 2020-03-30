Isuzu defers launch of BS-VI vehicles to Q2 of 2020-21

Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer Isuzu on Monday said it has pushed the launch of BS-VI compliant vehicles in India to the later part of second quarter of 2020-21 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Isuzu Motors India said that owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and resultant inconvenience it has been causing people, the company has realigned its plans to introduce its BS VI models.

"A firmer date will be announced closer to the time of launch," the company said.

India will adopt the stricter BS-VI emission norm from April 1, transitioning from BS-IV.

The Supreme Court had last week allowed sales of 10 per cent of BS-IV stocks for 10 days after the ongoing lockdown is over across the country except Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, Isuzu Motors India said it has extended warranty on its existing vehicles.

"All vehicles whose warranty expires/expired during the period March 15, 2020 – April 15, 2020 will now have their warranty extended until end-May 2020," it said.

Similarly, all vehicles that were due for periodic maintenance service during March 15 – April 15, 2020 can now avail their services until May-end 2020, the company said.