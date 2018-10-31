App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

IRB Infrastructure expects order inflows worth Rs 9,000 crore in FY19

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 234.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

IRB Infrastructure Developers is expecting order inflows worth Rs 7,000-9,000 in FY 19, said Anil Yadav, CFO of the company.

"Will try to bag around Rs 7,000-9,000 crore worth of orders by end of this fiscal,” Yadav said.

The company will start execution on hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects in the second half of this fiscal, he said.

"Therefore, we expect the second half to be much stronger on account of the execution of new projects," Yadav added.

IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday reported 26.32 percent decline in net profit at Rs 173 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

related news

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 234.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total income grew 20 per cent to Rs 1,485.43 crore as against Rs 1,241.16 crore during the year-ago period.

The company is confident of achieving engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) revenue guidance of Rs 4,500 crore in FY19, Yadav said.

On the margin front, he said, "We have seen crude stabilizing and the dollar is also more or less stable, considering that things remain at this level then definitely we will have 24-25 percent margin in coming quarters as well in the build, operate and transfer (BOT) segment."

(Source: CNBC TV 18)
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Business #India #IRB

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.