IRB Infrastructure expects order inflows worth Rs 9,000 crore in FY19

IRB Infrastructure Developers is expecting order inflows worth Rs 7,000-9,000 in FY 19, said Anil Yadav, CFO of the company.

"Will try to bag around Rs 7,000-9,000 crore worth of orders by end of this fiscal,” Yadav said.

The company will start execution on hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects in the second half of this fiscal, he said.

"Therefore, we expect the second half to be much stronger on account of the execution of new projects," Yadav added.

IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday reported 26.32 percent decline in net profit at Rs 173 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 234.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total income grew 20 per cent to Rs 1,485.43 crore as against Rs 1,241.16 crore during the year-ago period.

The company is confident of achieving engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) revenue guidance of Rs 4,500 crore in FY19, Yadav said.

On the margin front, he said, "We have seen crude stabilizing and the dollar is also more or less stable, considering that things remain at this level then definitely we will have 24-25 percent margin in coming quarters as well in the build, operate and transfer (BOT) segment."