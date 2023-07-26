Yatharth Hospitals IPO: Wait for a more differentiated business model to emerge

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights IPO of ~Rs 687 crore has a combination of offer for sale and fresh issue Solid top line and operating profit growth CAGR over FY21-23 Ramp-up of newly acquired Orchha hospital will be key to watch Payor mix and specialty mix not impressive Implied valuation in line with the hospital sector Beware of bargains when most stocks seem very high -- Benjamin Graham. This adage from the book Security Analysis is even more apt for IPOs which mostly bunch up during market highs. Yatharth Hospitals’s IPO...