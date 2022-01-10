MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Waaree Energies, Five-Star Business Finance get SEBI approval for IPO

Waaree Energies had filed its draft papers for the public issue in September with the intention to raise Rs 1,350 crore through the issue of fresh shares and an offer for sale of 4 million shares.

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / January 10, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

Waaree Energies Limited and Five-Star Business Finance Limited today received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their respective initial public offering, information available on the capital market regulator's website showed.

Waaree Energies had filed its draft papers for the public issue in September with the intention to raise Rs 1,350 crore through the issue of fresh shares and an offer for sale of four million shares. The company in its draft red herring prospectus had said that it will use proceeds of the fresh issue for setting up a 2GW per annum solar cell manufacturing unit and 1 GW per annum solar PV module manufacturing.

The company is involved in the business of manufacturing solar PV modules and operates three facilities in Surat Tumb and Nandigram.

Five-Star Business Finance is bringing an IPO of Rs 2,752 crore, which is entirely an offer for sale. The non-bank lender is backed by some of the biggest names in the private equity market such as TPG, Sequoia, KKR, Matrix Partners, and Norwest Ventures.

The promoter group as well as some of the private equity investors of Five-Star Business Finance will offload shares in the company’s IPO.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Five Star Business Finance #IPO #SEBI #Waaree Energies Limited
first published: Jan 10, 2022 06:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.