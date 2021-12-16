MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 19% on day 1, retail portion booked 1 time

Supriya Lifescience IPO | The public issue will fetch the company Rs 700 crore, of which Rs 315 crore was raised from anchor investors on December 15, at the upper price band of Rs 274 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Supriya Lifescience IPO

Supriya Lifescience IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering of Supriya Lifescience, an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer, has been subscribed 19 percent, so far, on December 16, the first day of bidding. It received bids for 37.60 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 1.45 crore equity shares.

Retail investors bought 1.01 percent shares of the portion set aside for them, and the allotted quota of non-institutional investors was subscribed 1 percent. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids for the offer.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

Of the total offer size, 75 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

The public issue will fetch Supriya Lifescience Rs 700 crore, of which Rs 315 crore has already been raised from anchor investors on December 15, at the upper price band of Rs 274 per equity share.

Close

Related stories

"Based on FY2021 numbers, the IPO is priced at an EV/EBITDA (enterprise value/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 11.2 times and price to earnings of 16.2 times at the upper price band of the IPO," said Angel One.

Also readCMS Info Systems IPO opens on December 21, to raise Rs 1,100 crore

Supriya Lifescience focuses on research and development and has niche product offerings of 38 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and antiallergic. The company's 77.5 percent of revenue comes from the export markets, and its key markets are USA, Europe, China and India.

"We believe that the company's new manufacturing unit and product launch will be growth drivers in the future. Hence, we are assigning a “subscribe” recommendation to the Supriya Lifescience IPO," said Angel One.

Also readSupriya Lifescience IPO opens: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 20, is at Rs 265-274 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #Supriya Lifescience
first published: Dec 16, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.