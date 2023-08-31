Sungarner Energies shares see 3-fold jump on listing day, close at Rs 262

The power solutions company has raised Rs 5.31 crore via IPO, at a price of Rs 83 per share. The issue proceeds will be utilised mainly for the working capital requirements of the company

Sungarner Energies shares recorded a more than three-fold jump on its debut day on August 31. It recorded the biggest gains among SMEs listed in the last 10 months.

Phantom Digital Effects was the last scrip clocking a 229 percent rally on its listing day on October 21, 2022, as per the data by Chittorgarh.com.

Sungarner stock settled at Rs 250 in the pre-opening session on the SME Emerge platform of the NSE registering a gain of 201 percent over the issue price of Rs 83.

During the day it was locked in the 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 262.50 in the opening session (compared to the pre-opening price) and immediately saw some profit taking. The stock corrected up to Rs 237.50 (from the pre-opening price), which was a 5 percent lower circuit from the opening price.

The circuit opened at 11:20 am due to renewed buying interest. The stock once again gained momentum and froze at the 5 percent upper circuit at 12 noon till the closing. It settled the first session at Rs 262.35, up 216.08 percent with a volume of 5.02 lakh shares.

The stock traded in the trade-for-trade segment, which attracted a 5 percent upper/lower circuit.

The maiden public issue of the company received a strong response from investors, subscribing more than 138 times during August 21-23.

The power solutions company has raised Rs 5.31 crore via IPO, at a price of Rs 83 per share. The issue proceeds will be utilised mainly for the working capital requirements of the company amounting to Rs 3.5 crore, and the remaining for general corporate purposes, and issue expenses.

Founded by Sumit Tiwari in 2015, Sungarner Energies offers a wide range of power solutions such as solar power, UPS, batteries, inverters and solar panels.