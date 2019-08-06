Subscribe to Sterling and Wilson Solar: Choice Broking

Key competitive strengths:

Largest global solar EPC solutions provider in a fast growing solar industry

• Comprehensive end-to-end EPC solutions provider with a global execution track record

• Dedicated design and engineering team focused on innovation, efficiency and cost effective engineering solutions

• Strong relationships with customers and other key stakeholders

• Strong parentage and ability to leverage global Shapoorji Pallonji “SP” brand

• Asset-light business model

Valuation and Outlook

There is no listed entity in India comparable to the business profile of SWSL. At the higher price band of Rs. 780 per share, the company’s share is valued at a P/E multiple of 19.6x (to its FY19 consolidated EPS of Rs. 39.8)

