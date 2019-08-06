App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Sterling and Wilson Solar: Choice Broking

Choice Broking has come out with its report on Sterling and Wilson Solar. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on August 03, 2019

Key competitive strengths:

Largest global solar EPC solutions provider in a fast growing solar industry

• Comprehensive end-to-end EPC solutions provider with a global execution track record

• Dedicated design and engineering team focused on innovation, efficiency and cost effective engineering solutions

• Strong relationships with customers and other key stakeholders

• Strong parentage and ability to leverage global Shapoorji Pallonji “SP” brand

• Asset-light business model

Valuation and Outlook

There is no listed entity in India comparable to the business profile of SWSL. At the higher price band of Rs. 780 per share, the company’s share is valued at a P/E multiple of 19.6x (to its FY19 consolidated EPS of Rs. 39.8)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions



First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Choice Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Sterling and Wilson Solar #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

