Subscribe to Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Choice Broking

Choice Broking has come out with its report on Spandana Sphoorty Financial. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on August 2, 2019
Given rural India as the highly underserved market for formal banking services in terms of access, SSFL strategically focuses on clients in this region and as of March 31’2019, 94.6% of portfolio was located in rural. The company offers income generation loans under the joint liability group (JLG) model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas. As per the mgmt, the group consist of 8 to 10 women working as the agriculture labour. The ticket size is as small as in the multiple of few thousands below
Valuation and Outlook
At the higher price band of Rs856, SSFL’s share is valued at P/ABV multiple of 2.4(x) (to its post issue FY19 adjusted BVPS).
