Subscribe to IRCTC: Anand Rathi

Authorised by the minister of railway to offer Indian railway ticketsonline. Authorized catering service provider to passengers travelling by

Indian railway. Comprehensive tourism and hospitality service provider in India. Exclusively authorized for manufacturing and supplying packaged drinking water at railway stations and train. Robust operating system and internal controls.

Valuation and Outlook

IRCTC has unique business model and the company does not have any competition across any business segment. Based on various parameters like

strong earnings profile, diversified business segment, healthy return ratio, debt free status and most importantly monopoly business, we have a positive view on the issue. The issue has been offered at a price band of Rs 315-320 per equity share. At the upper price band of Rs 320, the stock is available at P/E multiple of 18.8x to its FY19 EPS of Rs 17. We have a positive outlook for the company and we recommend investors to Subscribe to this issue.

