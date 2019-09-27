App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to IRCTC: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on IRCTC. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on September 27, 2019

Authorised by the minister of railway to offer Indian railway tickets
online. Authorized catering service provider to passengers travelling by

Indian railway. Comprehensive tourism and hospitality service provider in India. Exclusively authorized for manufacturing and supplying packaged drinking water at railway stations and train. Robust operating system and internal controls.

Valuation and Outlook

IRCTC has unique business model and the company does not have any competition across any business segment. Based on various parameters like

strong earnings profile, diversified business segment, healthy return ratio, debt free status and most importantly monopoly business, we have a positive view on the issue. The issue has been offered at a price band of Rs 315-320 per equity share. At the upper price band of Rs 320, the stock is available at P/E multiple of 18.8x to its FY19 EPS of Rs 17. We have a positive outlook for the company and we recommend investors to Subscribe to this issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions



First Published on Sep 27, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corp #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #IRCTC #Upcoming Issues

