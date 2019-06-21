App
IndiaMART InterMESH IPO
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to IndiaMART InterMESH: Choice Equity

Choice Equity has come out with its report on IndiaMART InterMESH. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on June 21, 2019

 
 
E-commerce firm IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. (IndiaMART), is planning to raise up to Rs. 4,760mn through an IPO, which will open on 24th Jun. and close on 26th Jun. 2019. The price band is Rs. 970 - 973 per share.

• The issue is fully OFS, thus the company will not receive any proceeds from it.

Valuation and Outlook

There is no listed entity in India comparable to the business profile of IndiaMART. At the higher price band of Rs. 973 per share, the company’s share is valued at a TTM P/E multiple of 139.7x (to its restated TTM EPS of Rs. 7)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions



First Published on Jun 21, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Choice Equity #IndiaMart InterMesh #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

