you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong Listing: IndiaMART InterMESH debuts at 21% premium at Rs 1,180

The stock opened at Rs 1,180 on the National Stock Exchange, rising 21.2 percent over final issue price of Rs 973

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IndiaMART InterMESH, an online marketplace for business products and services, saw a strong listing on July 4. Hefty subscription and positive market mood supported the stock price.

The stock opened at Rs 1,180 on the National Stock Exchange, rising 21.2 percent over the final issue price of Rs 973.

It was trading at Rs 1,221.50 on the BSE, up 25.54 percent while it was quoting at Rs 1,215.50 on the National Stock Exchange, up 24.92 percent at 10:00:45 hours IST.

On volume front, IndiaMART traded with 1.25 lakh shares on the BSE and 12.7 lakh shares on NSE.

The Rs 475-crore issue was subscribed 36.16 times during the IPO period June 24-26.

The IPO was for 48,87,862 equity shares, including anchor portion of 21,95,038 equity shares. It was offered at a price band of Rs 970-973 per share.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 10:04 am

tags #IndiaMart InterMesh #IPO - New Listings

