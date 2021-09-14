Sansera Engineering IPO: A compelling bet on EVs and auto sector growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In the ongoing spree of initial public offers (IPOs), Sansera Engineering (Sansera) is open for subscription from September 14. Sansera is a leading automotive technology company, which is into engineering-led integrated manufacturing of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. The IPO is coming at a time when the automobile space is expected to offer significant opportunities in the years to come. Further, it’s diversifying across the electric and hybrid vehicle space, which offers multi-fold opportunities. The IPO...