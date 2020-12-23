Mrs Bectors Food IPO allotment finalised: Here is how to check

live bse live

Biscuits and bakery products maker Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has finalised the basis of allotment for its initial public offering.

The Rs 540-crore IPO closed last week after receiving massive subscription of 198 times.

Investors can check the allotment status in few easy steps on the website of registrar.

An investor has to first select either PAN (Permanent Account Number), Application Number or DP/Client ID.

Select the issue name Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO, and accordingly Enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID.

Investor can also check the application status on the BSE website. Select "Equity", select "Mrs Bectors Food Specialities", Enter "Application Number", Enter "PAN Number" and Click on "Search".

Investor will see the application status if the the abovementioned information provided is correct. Investor can see the number of shares subscribed to during the IPO and the shares alloted on the page.

The unblocking of funds from ASBA account as well as refunds of money to non-eligible anchor investors will take place around December 23 and alloted shares will get credited to eligible investors' demat accounts around December 24.

The company after consultation with merchant bankers has fixed final issue price at Rs 288 per share. The public issue had comprised a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders.'

Mrs Bectors Food, one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India, manufactures biscuits under the brand Mrs. Bector’s Cremica, while bakery products are manufactured under its brand 'English Oven'.