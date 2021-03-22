Mobikwik plans IPO before September 2021 to raise $200-250 million

MobiKwik's Founder CEO & Director Bipin Preet Singh.

Digital wallet and payments startup One MobiKwik System Pvt is mulling an initial public offering (IPO) before September which could raise between $200 million and $250 million, Bloomberg has reported.

The Gurgaon-based payments startup is looking to file for the draft IPO prospectus by May 2021 that may value the firm at more than $1 billion. Also, the firm is willing to hold a pre-IPO funding round, which may give it a valuation of about $700 million.

The deliberations for IPO are under process and the timing of fundraising may change.

Mobikwik claims a million transactions on a daily basis across its offerings, which include digital wallets and services such as mobile phone top-ups and utility bill payments. The firm says its network has more than 3 million merchants and serves in excess of 107 million users. Mobikwik counts Sequoia Capital and Bajaj Finance Ltd among its backers.