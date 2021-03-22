English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Mobikwik plans IPO before September 2021 to raise $200-250 million

The payments startup is targeting to file for the draft IPO prospectus by May 2021 that may valve the firm at more than $1 billion. It is willing to hold a pre-IPO funding round, which may give it a valuation of about $700 million, a Bloomberg report has said.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
MobiKwik's Founder CEO & Director Bipin Preet Singh.

MobiKwik's Founder CEO & Director Bipin Preet Singh.

Digital wallet and payments startup One MobiKwik System Pvt is mulling an initial public offering (IPO) before September which could raise between $200 million and $250 million, Bloomberg has reported.

The Gurgaon-based payments startup is looking to file for the draft IPO prospectus by May 2021 that may value the firm at more than $1 billion. Also, the firm is willing to hold a pre-IPO funding round, which may give it a valuation of about $700 million.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO share allocation expected in coming week; check via 2 options

The deliberations for IPO are under process and the timing of fundraising may change.

Mobikwik claims a million transactions on a daily basis across its offerings, which include digital wallets and services such as mobile phone top-ups and utility bill payments. The firm says its network has more than 3 million merchants and serves in excess of 107 million users. Mobikwik counts Sequoia Capital and Bajaj Finance Ltd among its backers.

Close

Related stories

According to a PwC report published in December 2020, India's digital payments market could reach Rs 163 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in 2022-2023. With Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp winning permission in November to operate locally, competition among the digital payments players like Google Pay, Walmart Inc’s PhonePe and Paytm has increased.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Digital wallet #IPO #Mobikwik #One MobiKwik System Pvt #payments startup #PhonePe
first published: Mar 22, 2021 03:13 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.