Markets flooded with IPOs – Why caution is warranted

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The IPO activity continues to gather pace with a record number of 4 IPOs opening on August 4. The smallest among them is Exxaro Tiles, which aims to raise Rs 161 crore through the book-building process. Given the listing euphoria, the recent IPO issuances have pulled in a massive amount of capital as the fear of missing out has replaced the fear of losing money. However, it would be prudent for potential investors to exercise more caution on the...