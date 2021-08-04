MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Markets flooded with IPOs – Why caution is warranted

Potential investors need to exercise more caution on the recent IPOs as many of these listing pops would turn out to be short-lived

Sachin Pal
August 04, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
Markets flooded with IPOs – Why caution is warranted

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The IPO activity continues to gather pace with a record number of 4 IPOs opening on  August 4. The smallest among them is Exxaro Tiles, which aims to raise Rs 161 crore through the book-building process. Given the listing euphoria, the recent IPO issuances have pulled in a massive amount of capital as the fear of missing out has replaced the fear of losing money. However, it would be prudent for potential investors to exercise more caution on the...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Robinhood missed the mark on a bumper listing

    Jul 30, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:  Why Robinhood stumbled, the problem with IMF forecasts, the Immunity Tracker, Tech Mahindra’s growth appeal, Tactical Pick, the Indian startup rage, China pushes back on crypto and more  

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The East is Red Again

    Jul 31, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    The market carnage spread from China’s e-commerce and fintech bigwigs such as Alibaba and Tencent to edtech companies and then to the property sector

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers