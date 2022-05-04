LIC IPO Live Updates: Biggest IPO in Indian stock market aims to mop up about Rs 21,000 crore

LIC IPO rush: Why mutual funds invested Rs 4,000 crore in anchor book?
As many as 99 mutual fund schemes invest Rs 4,001 crore, buying the shares at Rs 949 apiece on a price band of Rs 902-949
LIC grey market premium rises further
The initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India has commanded a 9 percent premium over its upper price band in the grey market as the Rs 21,000-crore issue opens for subscription on May 4. In fact, the traded grey market premium has increased from 5 percent, quoted last week.
As per the data by IPO Watch and IPO Wala, LIC traded at a premium of Rs 85 per share in the grey market on Wednesday, against Rs 45 premium last Thursday.
This translated into an expected listing premium for LIC around 10 percent over the upper price band. The price band for the offer is Rs 902-949 per share.
LIC raises over Rs 5,000 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO
The anchor investor portion of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) has been fully subscribed on May 2, LIC said in a stock exchange disclosure. Over 71 percent of the anchor book portion came from domestic mutual funds (MFs), according to the filing.
In total, the state-owned insurance giant allotted nearly 59.3 million shares to 123 investors at Rs 949 apiece.
Marquee investors who participated in the anchor book included Government of Singapore, Government Pension Fund Global, BNP Investments LLC, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Societe Generale, Invesco India, and Saint Capital Fund.
Hello and welcome to the live blog on LIC IPO, the biggest ever IPO in the history of Indian stock market.