How to check Kalyan Jewellers IPO allotment status

Kalyan Jewellers IPO allotment status: The eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by March 25, and the equity shares will debut on the bourses on March 26.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
 
 
Kalyan Jewellers India IPO share allotment has been finalised. Investors can check the application status through the following two options.

The first option to check the Kalyan Jewellers IPO allotment is through the registrar's website. Investors need to select Kalyan Jewellers India Limited-IPO, enter either 'PAN , 'application number', or DP Client ID, and click on 'search' button.

The second option to check Kalyan Jewellers IPO allotment status is through the BSE websiteInvestors can select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Kalyan Jewellers India Limited' in the dropdown list, enter 'application number' and 'PAN ', and finally click on 'search' to know the allotment status.

If the information provided by the investor is correct, the number of shares allotted and the number of shares applied for will appear on the screen.

The eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by March 25, and the equity shares will debut on the bourses on March 26.

In the grey market, the premium for Kalyan Jewellers shares has dropped significantly from last week largely due to correction and volatility in the equity market, and high valuations compared to listed peers. It traded at par in the grey market against the issue price of Rs 87, IPO Watch data showed.

The public issue was subscribed 2.61 times during March 16-18. The company raised Rs 1,175 crore through the issue that included a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore.
TAGS: #IPO - News #Kalyan Jewellers India
first published: Mar 24, 2021 04:36 pm

