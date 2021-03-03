Heranba Industries IPO allotment status finalised: Here is how to check

live bse live

Agrochemicals company, Heranba Industries, finalised the IPO share allotment on March 2 for its Rs 625-crore public issue.

Investors can check their IPO share allocation on Registrar's website, following these easy steps:

Select the company name (Heranba Industries), and then select either Application No/CAF No, Beneficiary ID or PAN Number and accordingly enter the required data to know the allotment status.

The allotment can also be checked on the BSE Website:

Select Issue Type, Equity and Issue Name as Heranba Industries in the dropdown list, and then enter the Application Number and PAN Number to get the application status.

The company also started the process of unblocking funds from ASBA account and also initiated refunds (if any to anchor investors).

The shares allotted will get credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by March 4, as per the schedule available in the prospectus. Trading of the equity shares of Heranba Industries will commence on March 5.

The Gujarat-based crop protection chemical manufacturer mopped up around Rs 625 crore through its public issue. The issue was subscribed 83 times during February 23-25 period.

The final issue price has been fixed at the higher end of the price band of Rs 626-627 per share.