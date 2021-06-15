business Dodla Dairy, Krishna Institute Of Medical Science (KIMS) IPOs: Should You Subscribe? With momentum building up once again with Sona Comstar and Shyam Metalik opening up for a subscription, the stage is getting set for two more IPOs this week - Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. Ahead of that, Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao fills us in on all the details to help you decide if you should subscribe.