Business in the Week Ahead (June 26-30, 2023)

The delay in monsoon rains and possible onset of the El Nino form of weather in later part of this year is triggering caution among policymakers. Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate setting committee flagged increased risks to inflation from subpar rains in their last meeting. On the positive side most members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expressed optimism on economic growth. Economic activity has held up well so far this quarter (Q1 FY24)...