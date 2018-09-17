Avoid Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd: Choice Broking

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a “Mini Ratna - Category - 1” firm specializing in production of ship and warship for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Gaurd, is planning to raise around Rs. 3.4bn through an IPO by offering 29.21mn share between the price range Rs. 115 - 118 per share. The issue is fully OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from it.



Modern manufacturing platform and integrated shipbuilding facilities



End-to-end solutions provider



Strong and established relationships with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard



Strong order book



Valuation and Outlook

There are no comparable listed companies in India that engage in the same line of business as the company. At the higher price band of Rs. 118 per share, GRSE’s share is valued at a P/E multiple of 15.6x (to its restated FY18 EPS of Rs. 7.6).

