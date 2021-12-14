Anand Rathi Wealth lists at 9% premium. What should investors do now?

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO listing

Anand Rathi Wealth saw a decent listing on the bourses at a premium of over 9 percent on December 14.

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 9.8 times during December 2-6, with non-institutional investors bidding for 25.42 times the portion reserved for them, and qualified institutional investors subscribing 2.5 times. The part set aside for retail investors was bought 7.76 times and that for employees saw 1.32 times subscription.

The stock today opened at Rs 602.05 as against an issue price of Rs 550 per share on the BSE, while the opening price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 600.

Anand Rathi Wealth offers two types of services – private wealth, where it manages Rs 29,472 crore worth of assets under management as of second half of FY22, and purchase of non-convertible, market-linked debentures (MLDs). It has a dominant presence in the distribution of financial services, with a focus on the HNI segment that the company believes is highly underserved.

The company has mopped up Rs 660 crore through the public issue that was entirely an offer-for-sale by promoters.

Most analysts had recommended ‘subscribe’ for the issue, given its strong fundamentals, healthy return ratios and strong AUM growth.

What should investors do now – book profit or hold for the long term? Here’s what analysts are saying:

Satish Kumar, Research Analyst, Choice Broking

We have a neutral view on the company and had assigned a ‘subscribe with caution’ rating. The issue is valued at a P/E of 51x on FY21 EPS basis, which looks expensive. The private wealth industry has high competition, and change in regulations like mutual fund commission fess and technological developments are major risks.

A major portion of the revenue comes from mutual fund sales and direct-linked debentures, while core private wealth segments like PMS and alternative investments are missing in Anand Rathi’s business profile. The issue listed with modest gains of 9 percent. We recommend investors to book profit.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia

Investors can hold the stock for short-to-long term as new-age technology-led business verticals might turn out to be a dark horse. In any healthy correction of 8-10 percent from the band might turn out to be an opportunity for long-term investment.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart

Anand Rathi saw moderate listing gains on expected lines. Long-term investors should hold the stock on the back of a strong industry outlook, while those who applied for listing gains can keep a stop loss at Rs 550. New investors can look for buying opportunities at any dip with a long-term view.

Divam Sharma, Founder, Green Portfolio

Short-term investors can consider an exit at the current levels, while long-term investors can continue holding the company as the future potential growth in the business looks promising.

Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research

We believe Anand Rathi is an extremely attractive company in a lucrative financial intermediary space, and investors should hold this after allotment.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo

The company saw a decent response that was in line with our estimate. We believe the wealth creation industry has tremendous potential and may perform much better in the coming years. Short-term investors who got the allotment can place a stop loss at Rs 550, while long-term investors can hold the stock. New investors can look for long-term investment opportunities after the market stabilises.

