business Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO: Things To Know Before You Subscribe Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, one of the leading asset management companies in India, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 29. The company plans to raise Rs 2,768.2 crore through an offer for sale by the two promoters, Aditya Birla Capital & Sun Life AMC. Here's all you need to know about the IPO to help you decide if you should subscribe.