172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|3-point-analysis-mazagon-dock-ipo-opens-should-you-subscribe-for-listing-or-long-term-gains-5898581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Mazagon Dock IPO opens: Should you subscribe for listing or long-term gains?

Mazagon Dock IPO has opened for subscription. While the defence public sector undertaking has reported profits in last four financial years and has a strong order book, should investors invest in it for the long term or just listing gains?

Moneycontrol News

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MSDL) opened for subscription on September 29 and will close on October 1, 2020.

The company is a defence public sector undertaking which has reported profits in the last four financial years and has a strong order book.

Should you subscribe? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #India #IPO #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.