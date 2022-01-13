Ipca Laboratories Q3 PAT may dip 32.4% YoY to Rs 179.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Earum Pharmaceuticals | The company has signed digital MOU with Government of Gujarat. It is planning to make an investment of approximate Rs 50 crore by establishing manufacturing unit of pharma finished formulation/ API.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Laboratories to report net profit at Rs 179.6 crore down 32.4% year-on-year (down 28.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,378.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 27.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 263.5 crore.

