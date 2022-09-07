English
    Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing in India

    The comments came after India’s transport minister said earlier in the day that the chipmaker will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country.

    Reuters
    September 07, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

    Intel Corp currently has no plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    Tags: #India #Intel #manufacturing
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 04:30 pm
