Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing in India
The comments came after India’s transport minister said earlier in the day that the chipmaker will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country.
Reuters
September 07, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
Intel Corp currently has no plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
